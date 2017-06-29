Pay your parking ticket or go to court

If you receive a ticket from the Commissionaires and don’t bother to pay the fine, then the Commissionaires could soon have the power to issue a summons and take you to court. One of the Commissionaires received some training in early June to issue summons — and take residents to court — for those who fail to pay unpaid parking tickets, explained city clerk Anna Izzard during city council’s June 19 workshop meeting. Izzard is also working with the Commissionaire to issue summons and take some unpaid tickets to court. “We started this process, but it’s more involved than we…