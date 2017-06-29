Millionaires get back on track with walk off victory

By Darcy Gross -
It wasn’t Gatorade, but the Melville Millionaires gave Anthony Ramirez a shower anyway, following a 10th inning single that gave the Mils their first win in nine games.

It took nine games, but the WMBL Melville Millionaires have finally gotten back into the win column. The Mils knocked off the Regina Red Sox 5-4 in 10 innings on June 25 and coach Wes Hunt says the win came from determination and teamwork. “The guys found a way to fight, claw and scratch — and it took everyone today,” Hunt said immediately following the contest. “I don’t know how many games we lost in that streak but it feels good to get a W. “This was a huge win for us.” Fans of the Millionaires got their first glimpse…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR