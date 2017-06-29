Melville ball tourney goes July 7 to 9

This year marks 25 years for Melville’s annual baseball tournament and with the addition of the midget AA division, this will be on the largest in recent memory. Fifty teams in four divisions will hit the diamonds on July 7 to kick off the event, which goes three days, concluding with final games on July 9. The tournament has four divisions this year: mosquito AAA, peewee AAA, bantam AAA and midget AA. The peewee division boasts 18 teams while 16 mosquito squads will compete for the tournament championship. There will eight teams of bantams and eight midget teams taking part…