MCS has highest grad rate in division; working on mental health strats

Melville Comprehensive School (MCS) has the highest on-time graduation rate in the Good Spirit School Division and is exceeding the provincial on-time grad rate by almost 10 percentage points. MCS is also working on mental health initiatives to address high levels of anxiety in nearly a quarter of the student body, according to a recent survey. Graduation rates MCS’s average graduation rate over the last six years is 88 per cent, explained MCS principal Brandon Needham. This is a reflection on the community and the school itself, of how successful and how hard students work. “We maintain a high level…