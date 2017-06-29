Front nine on track for July opening

Weather has held back progress at the Melville Golf Course’s front nine, but superintendent Carson Dennis remains optimistic about having the entire course open soon. “We don’t have anything in stone yet, but we’re still shooting for sometime in July,” Dennis said. “The fairways on the front aren’t in as good of shape as we’d hoped they would be.” After extensive repairs on fairways with some being re-sodded and others being seeded, there are still a few trouble spots on the course. “We have some good spots and some that aren’t so good,” Dennis added. “Some of them are ready…