NESS, Evelyn Doreen

Evelyn Doreen Ness (nee Goebel) of Melville, Sask., entered her eternal rest on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the age of 86 years. Evelyn was born in Melville on Nov. 5, 1930. She was raised and attended school in Melville. In her early years she worked at the King George Hotel and the Beanery. She then met and later married Omar Ness on Oct. 28, 1953 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Melville — this union was blessed with five children. Evelyn was a full-time homemaker and in her later years she worked at various jobs, including Jay-Dee Family Footwear, Robinsons…