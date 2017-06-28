FEATHERSTONE, Lawrence Alfred

Lawrence Alfred Featherstone was born on Aug. 2, 1932, the youngest son of Robert and Evelyn (Slater) Featherstone. He was born on the family homestead in the Lemberg area and resided there until the 1940s when his parents bought land three miles south. It was there that he lived until he retired. He passed away Thursday, June 15, 2017. Lawrence helped with the farming and caring for the animals from a young age, and after his mother became ill, he also added cooking to his list of responsibilities. In fact it wasn’t unusual for him to provide delicious pies for…