WMBL Millionaires drop four straight at home

The WMBL’s Melville Millionaires squandered an opportunity to get back on the winning track, while the team’s schedule doesn’t get any easier for awhile. Swift Current 57s 3 at Melville Millionaires 2 (June 18) The Mils established a 2-0 lead over the powerhouse 57s, but walks and errors undid their solid play as the teams entered the ninth inning tied 2-2. In the ninth, Melville reliever Eric Sandoz — whose error in the eighth led to Swift Current’s game-tying run — allowed a home run by the 57s’ Ben Andrews. It was the only hit Sandoz would give up, but…