Wheelchair lifts could be installed at city hall by fall

By Jason Antonio -
Melville City Hall, Melville, SK

Residents with mobility issues could have an easier time accessing the opera house at city hall if a wheelchair lift is installed, which could happen by October if enough funding is acquired. Resident Cary Piller wrote city council a letter in March saying it would benefit older residents if the city installed a lift to the third floor of city hall. One lift would be installed near the mayor’s office, while a second would be installed at the staircase leading to the opera house. Piller also suggested this project would be another way to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary. To show…

