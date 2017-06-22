Landfill closure could be delayed if site closure plan developed

The landfill closure deadline could be delayed for many years if the City of Melville can develop a site closure plan that satisfies conditions imposed by the Ministry of Environment. To speed up the work, city council approved a recommendation at its June 19 workshop committee meeting to waive the tendering process and use Clifton Associates since the environmental organization is already familiar with the city’s concerns. Furthermore, council also accepted the proposed landfill closure plan from Clifton and allowed director of public works Andrew Fahlman to work with the company to conduct the requirements set out by the ministry.…