Federal grant helps Lemberg upgrade fitness centre

By Jason Antonio -
Students from Lemberg’s North Valley High gather during the official re-opening of the community’s gym and fitness centre on June 15. The students helped renovate the room, located in the basement of the community hall. Photos by Jason G. Antonio

Lemberg residents who walk into the community’s fitness centre will be able to use new equipment and enjoy an updated room, thanks to a federal grant and construction efforts from high school students. The Lemberg Friendship Club acquired $25,000 through the federal New Horizons for Seniors Grant program to renew the fitness gym room and its outdated equipment. A group of students from North Valley High’s (NVH) shop class participated in renovating the fitness room and welded steel stands for weight equipment and shoes; Pattison’s Liquid Systems donated the steel. The Friendship Club applied for the grant last year and…

