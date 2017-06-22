Federal grant helps Lemberg upgrade fitness centre

Lemberg residents who walk into the community’s fitness centre will be able to use new equipment and enjoy an updated room, thanks to a federal grant and construction efforts from high school students. The Lemberg Friendship Club acquired $25,000 through the federal New Horizons for Seniors Grant program to renew the fitness gym room and its outdated equipment. A group of students from North Valley High’s (NVH) shop class participated in renovating the fitness room and welded steel stands for weight equipment and shoes; Pattison’s Liquid Systems donated the steel. The Friendship Club applied for the grant last year and…