Downtown dog daycare officially approved

Business owner Kathy Nielsen can now begin promoting the outdoor dog daycare aspect of her business, after receiving the official go-ahead from city council. At its June 19 regular meeting, council voted 4-3 to allow discretionary use of the lot on Third Avenue West for use as a dog daycare by Pawsh Pet Place. Councillors Andrew Rondeau, Todd Brooks and Ron Wilson were opposed; there was no discussion. Nielsen attended the meeting with a couple of friends and later spoke outside council chambers. “I’m very happy with their decision,” she said. “I’m actually looking forward to just running my new…