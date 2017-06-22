Baseball is the sport for Melville’s Lexi Fenske

By Darcy Gross -
Melville baseball player, Lexi Fenske, pictured in her Team Sask. gear, is the only girl playing in the Saskatchewan Premier Baseball League’s AAA midget division.

Melville’s Lexi Fenske has never had a problem taking on a challenge — especially when it comes to sports. The 15-year-old is the city’s lone member of the Saskatchewan Premier Baseball League’s Parkland Expos AAA baseball team, and she’s making quite a mark. “It’s going pretty well,” Fenske told the Advance in a recent interview. “There is a great range of pitchers in the league and I’m probably somewhere in the middle. “I wouldn’t say I was the worst, but I wouldn’t say I’m the best either.” Since this season with the SPBL is her first with the highest calibre…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR