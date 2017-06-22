Baseball is the sport for Melville’s Lexi Fenske

Melville’s Lexi Fenske has never had a problem taking on a challenge — especially when it comes to sports. The 15-year-old is the city’s lone member of the Saskatchewan Premier Baseball League’s Parkland Expos AAA baseball team, and she’s making quite a mark. “It’s going pretty well,” Fenske told the Advance in a recent interview. “There is a great range of pitchers in the league and I’m probably somewhere in the middle. “I wouldn’t say I was the worst, but I wouldn’t say I’m the best either.” Since this season with the SPBL is her first with the highest calibre…