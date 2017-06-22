Baseball Millionaires continue fleshing out roster

By Darcy Gross -
Melville Millionaire player Aaron Beaulaurier holds the lumber while team executive member Aaron MacDonald takes care of nailing duties as the Mils lend the park staff a few hands.

A spate of injuries has led to a few changes on the WMBL Melville Millionaires’ roster. Bumps and bruises, as well as a few more lingering issues, have led the Mils to seek out a few more players and help is on the way. Leaving the fold is Canadian pitcher Owen Kelly. Kelly has been hampered by a shoulder injury and as a result, is heading home. “It bugged him all last fall and this spring and it just won’t come are around,” said Mils’ coach Wes Hunt of Kelly’s malady. “He needs to do some things differently when he…

