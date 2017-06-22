981 Softball League wraps up with tournaments

While Melville boasted one of its best seasons ever for participation, none of the 981 Softball League teams was able to finish the season with a championship. In the midget division, the Millionaires kicked off the tourney against Moosomin in their first contest, and came out on top 6-1. The victory put the Mils into the A side semifinal where they were humbled 6-1 by Yorkton 1, ending their championship hopes. The peewee Millionaires dropped their first contest to Langenburg, meaning there would be no championship for them this season. In the peewees’ second game, they picked up a victory…