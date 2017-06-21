STELMACOVICH, Donnie Nick

The family of the late Donnie Stelmacovich would like to invite the public to a celebration of Donnie’s life on Saturday, July 1 at 11 a.m. at Melville Community Works, located at 800 Prince Edward Street in the city of Melville. Those wishing to make a memorial donation may do so to either the Kinsmen Telemiracle or to a charity of choice. To make a donation or to leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.matthewsfuneralhome.ca