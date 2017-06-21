KOZAKAVICH, Alex (Kozy)

Alex passed away peacefully at St. Paul’s Hospital on Monday, June 12, 2017. He was predeceased by Netty, his loving wife of 61 years; his parents, Hnat and Katherine; his brothers, Matt, Mike, Joe and George; sisters, Mary Hrebeniuk, Anne Dumka, Rose Petlock and Margaret Halyk; as well as numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Alex is survived by his brothers, Jack, Bill, Andrew (Helen), Boris (Anne) and Peter (Nancy); sisters, Pearl Skorobohach, Alice Zwarich and Elizabeth Sawchyn; brother-in-law, Bunny Halyk; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Alex was born and raised in Goodeve. In 1950, he married Netty Halyk and they…