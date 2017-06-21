BELLA, Elizabeth Carol

Elizabeth Carol Bella (Megyesi), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 1, 2017 with family in her presence. Elizabeth (Betty) Bella was born in Regina, Sask. on Oct. 14, 1941 to her biological mother, Anne Chapiel. Elizabeth and her twin brother, Joseph, were adopted by Gasper and Mary Megyesi. Betty grew up on a farm in the Endeavor area and attended school there. In 1961 Betty moved to Melville and worked as a housekeeper/helper, this is where she met her husband, Ernest Bella. Elizabeth and Ernest were married on June 30, 1963 and…