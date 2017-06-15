Tree planting program sprouts in Melville

By Jason Antonio -
Paul Hackett, CN Rail’s general manager of Western Canada, helps with a ceremonial tree plant in front of city hall on June 7, after a ceremony was held to kick off a tree planting initiative in the community. Photo by Jason G. Antonio

Students from École St. Henry’s Junior School can now watch a sapling grow to new heights in the future, after helping plant a tree in front of city hall. Three classes from the school participated in a ceremonial tree planting of a Littleleaf Linden on June 7, during an event that launched the Green Melville initiative and celebrated Canada’s 150th anniversary. Grade 3 student Mya Adams was excited to attend and said the sapling has potential for the future. “It’s like a baby that’s going to be born, but it’s a tree and it’s going to spread new life.” Classmate…

