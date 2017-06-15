SJHL Millionaires wheel and deal

There has been a flurry of activity for the SJHL Melville Millionaires since the trade freeze was lifted on June 1. After completing a trade with the AJHL Spruce Grove Saints, the Mils turned around and traded Brandon Wells for a second time, to the Trail Smoke Eaters of the BCHL. “We knew when we got Brandon back, we’d have to make a decision on our goaltending,” explained Millionaires head coach and GM Devin Windle. “We’re happy with Colby Entz playing goal for us, but we’d like to see him and Brandon Wells both receive NCAA Division 1 scholarships, and…