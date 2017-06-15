Mils’ coach happy with pitcher progress

Melville Millionaires’ assistant coach Nolan Hoskins expends most of his coaching knowledge working with the team’s pitchers and catchers and he thinks his guys are on the right track. “The competitiveness is there, but as far as the guys having an aggressive approach on the mound, it’s still like they’re trying to feel their way,” explained Hoskins as the Mils enjoyed a rare day off. “They’re trying to place the ball and in a wood bat league, they should be trying to get it into the zone and see what guys can do with it. “They’re trying to make perfect…