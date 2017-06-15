Millionaires get back on track against Cardinals

The WMBL’s Melville Millionaires sandwiched a pair of wins around three losses last week to stay in fourth spot in the league’s Eastern Division with a record of 4-6. Yorkton Cardinals 4 at Melville Millionaires 10 (June 12) Mason Furlong got the start for the Millionaires and the big lefty didn’t disappoint, going seven strong innings to pick up the victory. Furlong allowed all four Yorkton runs, giving up five hits and a walk while fanning seven Cardinals. The heart of the order did the bulk of the damage for the Millionaires, with Vinny Martin, Carlos Ramirez and Keaton Sullivan…