MCS students win medals at national event

Melville Comprehensive School continues to produce students who excel in trades-related events, after three of four students medalled at this year’s Skills Canada National Competition in Winnipeg. Darrian Desjarlais and Morgan Fleury placed third in video production at the competition held May 31 to June 3. Tyler Kraushaar finished second in welding, while Blake Coleman did not medal in IT software. “Tyler was 0.4 (points) away from gold. It was a tight competition,” said advisor and welding teacher Dennis Muzyka. “It was a good experience for them.” Muzyka was pleased with how Kraushaar placed in welding. During the last few…