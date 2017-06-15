Golfers tee it up for Rail City Industries tournament

When Melville’s Rail City Industries decided to use a golf tournament as a fundraiser, there was no telling how, or if, it would pay off. Following the June 10 Texas scramble, the news is all positive for the tourney, which will be a life changer for clients of RCI. “It was awesome and we had a really good turnout,” said RCI executive director Tricia Switzer. “We had 72 golfers and it was a great day for Rail City.” It’s expected that the funds raised for the event will be enough to cover the remaining payment on a new RCI van.…