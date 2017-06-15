DiCal could transport passengers in July

DiCal Transport’s plan to shuttle passengers from Yorkton to Regina has been pushed back until at least July, after objectors opposed the company’s application for a transportation operating authority certificate. The Highway Traffic Board (HTB) held a public hearing on June 6 for Saskatchewan companies attempting to receive authorization to shuttle passengers. The HTB reviewed applications from DiCal Transport and a company in Regina that day. Five objectors, including two university professors and two lawyers, objected to other companies taking over for STC. The hearing went well for DiCal Transport and there were no objections to it, specifically, doing the…