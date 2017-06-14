Mary Byski of the Ituna Pioneer Health Centre in Ituna, Sask., and formerly of Goodeve, Sask., entered her eternal rest on Monday, May 29, 2017 at the age of 90 years. Mary was born on March 29, 1927 at Abernethy, Sask. to the late Petro and Olena Byski. Mary spent her childhood years on the farm at Abernethy and attended Heather School up to the time when the family bought a farm southwest of Goodeve. Mary attended Late Star School until the end of Grade 9. She stayed on the farm with her brothers until 1998 when the farm was…