Youths to clean graffiti at skate park

Four youths will have to use some elbow grease when they clean up the vandalism they committed at the skate park on Prince Edward Street recently. The vandals spray painted graffiti tags on the ground and on the skate park’s ramps and ledges, including one racist message about black people. Officers received a call from a resident about a late-night disturbance at the skate park on May 26, said Staff Sgt. Jeff Comeau. Officers visited the park and found the youths still there. After some questioning by RCMP, the teenagers eventually admitted they tagged the skate park with graffiti. The…