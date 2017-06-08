WMBL Millionaires defeat Beavers in home opener

By Darcy Gross -
Melville Millionaires hurler Mason Furlong delivers a pitch to the Weyburn Beavers during the Mils’ home opener at Pirie Field on June 1. The home side needed a ninth inning rally to come away with a 3-2 victory.

The Melville Millionaires have the Weyburn Beavers’ number. After five Western Major Baseball League games, the Millionaires’ record stands at 2-3, with both victories coming over the Beavers. Weyburn Beavers 2 at Melville Millionaires 3 (June 1) The Melville Millionaires leaned on their Canadian players in the team’s home opener on a beautiful June evening at Pirie Field. Veteran infielder Vinny Martin struck the key blow with a bloop single to rightfield to plate Austin Stokes with the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Mils trailed coming into the final frame before Carlos Ramirez scored the…

