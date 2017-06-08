WMBL Millionaires defeat Beavers in home opener

The Melville Millionaires have the Weyburn Beavers’ number. After five Western Major Baseball League games, the Millionaires’ record stands at 2-3, with both victories coming over the Beavers. Weyburn Beavers 2 at Melville Millionaires 3 (June 1) The Melville Millionaires leaned on their Canadian players in the team’s home opener on a beautiful June evening at Pirie Field. Veteran infielder Vinny Martin struck the key blow with a bloop single to rightfield to plate Austin Stokes with the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Mils trailed coming into the final frame before Carlos Ramirez scored the…