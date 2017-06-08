‘Things like this make me want to move away from here’

City council will consider whether having an outdoor dog daycare downtown is best for Melville, after officially hearing from 10 residents about the issue. Council held a public hearing on June 5 during its regular meeting about Pawsh Pet Place’s proposed outdoor dog daycare on Third Avenue West. Six residents attended the meeting, including Pawsh business owner Kathy Nielsen. The five people who spoke were in favour of the outdoor animal daycare. Meanwhile, the regular council agenda package had five letters from residents against the dog daycare, including three from Third Avenue businesses. Council made no decision that evening but…