STC punches its final bus fare

The wheels on the buses of the Saskatchewan Transportation Company (STC) no longer spin ’round and ’round, as the company ceased operations after 71 years of travelling Saskatchewan’s highways and byways. All STC buses stopped running on May 31, after the provincial government eliminated the bus service in an attempt to control the deficit. The government said it would cost $85 million during the next five years to subsidize the company. James Fischer made history in Melville on May 31, as he was one of the last people to take an STC bus from Melville. Fischer, a resident of North…