SJHL Mils get four players in deal with Spruce Grove

The SJHL’s Melville Millionaires have added a few building blocks for the upcoming season. The Mils finalized a trade with the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Spruce Grove Saints last weekend and will receive goalie Connor Dochuk, forwards Brayden Labant and Ryan McKinnon, as well as former Melville netminder Brandon Wells, the original player sent to the Saints. While the Millionaires expect to deal Wells before the season starts and Dochuk will likely find a home with the WHL’s Calgary Hitmen, the keys to the deal appear to be Labant and McKinnon. Labant is an 18-year-old forward who appeared in 33…