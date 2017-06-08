MCS Cobras quarterback joining Regina Thunder

Dallan Fendelet is taking the next step in his football career. The MCS Cobras star pivot got the call to join the Regina Thunder of the Canadian Junior Football League and he couldn’t be more thrilled. “I got a call a couple of weeks ago and the coach told me he had a spot on the team and he asked if I wanted to play and I said for sure, I’m in,” Fendelet said. “I know I’m coming in not high on the depth chart and that’s OK because I played nine-man and don’t know a lot about the 12-man…