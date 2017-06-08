Hunt pleased with start to new WMBL season

After winning their first game of the WMBL season, the Melville Millionaires have faced a rocky road, losing three straight contests before breaking through with another victory in game 5. Mils head coach Wes Hunt says while his team hasn’t ended up on the winning side of the ledger every night, he’s seeing a lot of positives in their play. “We’ve been hitting the ball hard, but right at people,” Hunt explained. “There are things that we need to work on and the guys know it, and they’re not pouting about it.” Since the players arrived in the city, they’ve…