Design of new water treatment plant developing

Detailed designs of the proposed water treatment plant, non-potable pipeline and well pumping are some areas SaskWater contractors have focused during the last few months, as work continues toward the 2019 commissioning of Melville’s new plant. Contractors have also looked at detailed pipeline drawings, the pre-qualification of the prime contractors for the pipe supply and installation, and the pre-qualification process for general and sub-contractors for the water treatment plant (WTP) construction. Council received the latest project update during its June 5 regular meeting from SaskWater. The pipeline design work by the SaskWater team continued during the April reporting period, the…