WOZNIAK, Rodney

Rodney Wozniak was born on Dec. 19, 1947 at St. Peter’s Hospital, Melville, Sask., the third child of Barney and Anne (Muzylowski) Wozniak. He entered his eternal rest at the Pasqua Hospital, Regina, Sask. on Friday, May 26, 2017. Rodney attended East End and Melville High Schools. Post-secondary, he completed a course in TV repair at STI (Prince Albert, Sask.) and later obtained a certificate in clerical accounting from Reliance College of Business in Regina. After high school, he worked at Bell’s Dairy in Melville and Swift’s Eviscerating Plant. Relocating to Regina in the mid- 1970s, he worked as night…