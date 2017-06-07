LAY, Lyndon Dean

It is with profound sadness that the family of Lyndon Dean Lay announces his passing on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at the age of 53 years. Lyndon is lovingly survived by his soul mate, wife and best friend of 27 years, Rachel Lay of Iron River, Alta.; parents, Dennis and Sharon Lay of Cold Lake, Alta.; two sisters, Leanne (Duncan) Chambers of Kelowna, B.C. and Crystal (Nathan) Flanders of Cold Lake, Alta.; nieces and nephews, Dawson, Logan, Chloe, Annabelle and Barrett. Lyndon was predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents, Helen and Henry Benjestorf and Anne and Oscar Lay; brother…