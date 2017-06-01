WMBL Mils’ assistant relishes coaching opportunity

The WMBL’s Melville Millionaires may have a familiar face in the head coach position, but this year’s assistant is new to Melville as well as the WMBL. Wes Hunt, who toiled as an assistant under Bryant Mistler, has returned for his second summer in the city and he’s brought along Nolan Hoskins as his assistant for this season. “I think I’m going to be in charge of the pitchers,” said Hoskins, leaning on a rake as he worked on Pirie Field’s warning track. “Wes, being the head guy and the leader, is going to steer the ship.” His summer assignment…