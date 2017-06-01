Wagantall thrilled with Scheer’s election

About 900 voters from the Yorkton-Melville constituency contributed to Andrew Scheer’s election win as leader of the federal Conservative party, an outcome for which MP Cathay Wagantall worked tirelessly to see happen. “I was very glad to see the outcome,” Wagantall said about the results of the May 27 election. “It was extremely exciting.” Wagantall was one of hundreds of Conservatives who packed into an electric Toronto convention centre to learn how more than 140,000 Conservative party members nation-wide had voted during the mail-in and in-person election. With 13 leadership candidates, it took 13 rounds before Scheer, the MP for…