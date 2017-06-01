Tru Flite Archery competition draws 86 shooters

A busy weekend may have been a factor in the attendance at this year’s Tru Flite Archery 3D shoot held at the Melville Agri-Park on the weekend. A total of 86 archers took on the 3D course, a substantial drop in attendance from last year. “Considering all the other shoots going on, I think it was a pretty good turnout,” said organizer Shawn Aichele. “We had quite a few shooters who travelled from centres like Regina, Saskatoon and Yorkton, so it wasn’t too bad.” Last year’s numbers were significantly higher, but Aichele said it would be difficult to expect the…