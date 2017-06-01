Tiny homes address housing shortages on reserves

Chief Elsie Jack and members of Carry the Kettle First Nation are thrilled that high school students are constructing a tiny home on the reserve to address a housing shortage while also acquiring trades experience. Twelve students are building a 355-square-foot (32 square metres) home for a single family or an elder. The work time goes toward the students’ high school diplomas. The project is through a partnership between the Yorkton Tribal Council (YTC) and Your Choice Homes Inc., an aboriginal home building company. The goal is for YTC students in Industrial Arts to build tiny homes on area reserves,…