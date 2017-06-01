School unveils new book

Students and staff at École St. Henry’s Jr. School can add “author” to their resumés after collectively writing a book about compassion. The school held a book launch on May 25 — World Catholic Education Day — to celebrate ABCs of Compassion: Love in Action, an alphabet book in which each letter describes a virtue, characteristic, person or word that strengthens, supports and guides people to be compassionate. “Love in action” is also the theme of the Catholic school division. Beginning in October, the school worked with Melville author Susan Harris to create the book. It took more than 600…