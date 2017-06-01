Kraft takes over as president of SJHL Mils

The SJHL’s Melville Millionaires have had a shake up in the executive ranks and part of it means the club will have a new president. Longtime executive member Dwayne Kraft stepped forward as the team’s new top man at the team’s annual general meeting on May 25. He replaces Dawn Melnychuk, who had been at the helm since 2011. “I’ve been on the board for years, and now it’s just another way for me to contribute to the club, and I just want to make sure to keep the direction right for our fundraising and promotional parts of our hockey…