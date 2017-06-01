Bantam Mils win three of four in busy weekend

The Melville bantam Millionaires played four Baseball Regina AA league games in a 24-hour span and came away with victories in all but one contest. The bantams played a doubleheader with White Butte in White City on May 26 and rolled to a pair of easy wins. In game 1, Ryan Rathgeber led the offensive charge, banging out three hits including a home run in three trips to the plate. Broden Bilokreli also went 3-for-3 with a double and a couple of singles. Pitching was the name of the game in the second tilt as Bilokreli, Colby Lubachowski and Kaeden…