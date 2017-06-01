Bantam Mils win three of four in busy weekend

By Darcy Gross -
Melville bantam Mils’ Broden Bilokreli makes solid contact with a pitch on May 27 in Regina Baseball AA action at the Melville regional park. The Mils won the first of two contests, but lost the second.

The Melville bantam Millionaires played four Baseball Regina AA league games in a 24-hour span and came away with victories in all but one contest. The bantams played a doubleheader with White Butte in White City on May 26 and rolled to a pair of easy wins. In game 1, Ryan Rathgeber led the offensive charge, banging out three hits including a home run in three trips to the plate. Broden Bilokreli also went 3-for-3 with a double and a couple of singles. Pitching was the name of the game in the second tilt as Bilokreli, Colby Lubachowski and Kaeden…

