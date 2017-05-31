KORPANY, George Edward

George Edward, July 25, 1925, Cana, Sask. – May 21, 2017, Red Deer, Alta. The family announces, with profound sadness, that George passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on Sunday, May 21, 2017 at Bethany CollegeSide, Red Deer, Alta. at the age of 91 years. George was born and raised on the family farm in the Melville/Cana district in southeast Saskatchewan. Farming alongside his brother, Joe, and mother, Apolonia, in 1979 they retired and sold the family homestead with George and family relocating to Red Deer, Alta. Joe and his mother, Apolonia, moved to join sisters, Theresa…