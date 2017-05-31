BIERWAGEN, Mervin William

Mervin William Bierwagen of Melville, Sask., beloved husband of Jackie Bierwagen, entered his eternal rest peacefully on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at St. Peter’s Hospital surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 71 years. Mervin was born on Feb. 15, 1946 in Melville, Sask., a son to William and Ustina (nee Gendur) Bierwagen. Mervin attended Greenbush School (near Fenwood) as a child, eventually heading to Melville High School. It was there that he met the love of his life, Jackie Ritthaler, with whom he spent 50 wonderful years. Mervin and Jackie were…