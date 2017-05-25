Public hearing set for outdoor dog daycare

Residents who want to express their concerns or support for a proposed outdoor dog daycare will get their chance. At its May 15 regular meeting, city council voted 5-2 to hold a public hearing about Pawsh Pet Place’s outdoor daycare for dogs. Councillors Andrew Rondeau and Todd Brooks were opposed. The hearing is June 5 at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers. Business owner Kathy Nielsen spoke to council and attempted to clear up some misconceptions. Council then discussed how to handle this issue. “I’ve been in favour of this idea right from the start,” said Coun. Vince Thiessen. Many safety…