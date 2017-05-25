Michael Middlemiss repeats as Echo Lake road race champ

As folks were tying their running shoes prior to the Fort Qu’Appelle Road Race on May 21, the consensus was that there would be some low times. “I think they could be pretty good this year,” said timer Martin Ferguson. “Right now, there isn’t much wind and usually that leads to some pretty good times.” “There should be some good times posted,” said Regina’s Michael Middlemiss, eventual race winner and defending men’s champ, prior to the event. “I’m very confident that I can pick up the win here again.” Middlemiss completed the 20-km course in 1:11:21 to earn the victory.…