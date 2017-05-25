GSSD’s archery program took flight due to Melville teacher

A continental archery program has taken flight in 22 schools across the Good Spirit School Division (GSSD) and the educator who brought the program to the province teaches in Melville. Melville Comprehensive School vice-principal Darren Wandy was instrumental in convincing the United States-based National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) to come to Saskatchewan, said director of education Quintin Robertson during the May 18 board meeting. In 2007 Wandy was looking for a way to inspire youths to become more active and engaged with the outdoors, Robertson continued. He sought an activity in which youths could participate today and continue…