Cobras shine in Senior Bowl win

Despite the fact that the South claimed its second nine-man Senior Bowl championship in five tries, the biggest story of the game is how they won. Melville quarterback Dallan Fendelet tossed a touchdown pass with the clock running out to give the South its second victory since 2103 when Football Saskatchewan went to six-man, nine-man and 12-man championships. “Wow is the only word I have to describe the ending of that game and how it turned out,” said John Svenson, defensive co-ordinator for the South in the nine-man game. “Dallan Fendelet won the game for us with a touchdown pass…