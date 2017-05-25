Chamber talks Welcome Wagon, Canada Day

When Coun. Vince Thiessen moved to Melville seven years ago, he received a gift basket from the Welcome Wagon welcoming him to the community. “It was a good thing,” he said, during the Melville and District Chamber of Commerce’s May 16 meeting. But the Welcome Wagon hasn’t been active in Melville recently and city council has wondered what happened to it, Thiessen noted, so he wanted to speak with the chamber about it. That organization shut down a few years ago and no longer operates across Canada, said first vice-president Chris Paradis. Some communities still have events to welcome new…